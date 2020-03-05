Hayley Williams Announces Petals For Armor Tour

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has announced the details for a global tour that she will be launching in support of her forthcoming debut solo album.

The new album will be entitled "Petals For Armor" and is set to be released on May 8th. A few days later, Hayley will launch the European leg of the Petals For Armor Tour, which will be followed by a North American leg.

She had this to say, "Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It's not Paramore and truthfully, it's just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it's that there's no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I've grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn't tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must.

"This is a brand new adventure. It's important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I'm ready to be present for this.

"The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It's going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.

"Thank you for the chance to tour this. I hope to see a ton of old friends and make some new ones too." See the dates below:

MAY

13 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max

15 - Brighton, UK - The Beach - The Great Escape Festival

16 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

18 - Paris, FR - La Cigale

19 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

28 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

30 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic



JUNE

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

3 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

5 - Dallas, TX - HiFi

6 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

8 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

22 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

29- Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville





