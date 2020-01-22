.

Paramore's Hayley Williams Releases First Song From Solo Album

William Lee | 01-22-2020

Hayley Williams

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has released a music video for her new track "Simmer". The song is first single from her forthcoming debut solo album.

The new album was produced by Taylor York and will entitled "Petals For Armor". It will be released on May 8th. Watch the Warren Fu directed video here.

Hayley had this to say, "I'm so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project. Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing 'Petals For Armor.' And I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation. I'm in a band with my favorite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records.

"This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more. I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record. I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and FEELS exactly as I'd hoped it would.

"Now that it's time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I'm excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I've only very recently become familiar with."


