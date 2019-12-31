.

Tool, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down Stars Jam

William Lee | 12-31-2019

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian shared on social media that he took part in a jam session on Sunday (December 29th) with Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Tool's Justin Chancellor.

Shavo shared a couple photos on Instagram. In the first photo he added the caption, "Had the pleasure of jamming with a couple of legends last night. @misteradriansmith from @ironmaiden and #justinchancellor from @toolmusic . What a great night. Until next time."

He said in a second post, "Some more pics from last night. #justinchancellor on the drums, @misteradriansmith on guitar and yours truly on the bass. What a fun night! #ironmaiden x #systemofadown x #tool".


