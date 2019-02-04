News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour

02-04-2019
Neal Schon

(hennemusic) Neal Schon has expanded his "Journey Through Time" tour with the addition of two recently-announced concert dates. Following a warm-up gig at the Jackson Rancheria Casino in Jackson, CA on February 22 and the trek's official opening night at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA on February 23, Schon has added a March 1 stop at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ and a March 2 show at The Orpheum in Los Angeles, CA.

The "Journey Through Time" series will see the Journey founder and guitarist celebrate the band's legendary catalog and classic hits, while presenting rarely-performed tracks from the band's first three albums: 1975's "Journey", 1976's "Look Into The Future", and 1977's "Next."

Schon and his Journey and Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie will perform with a lineup that includes former Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass and vocals, multi-instrumentalist Marti Frederiksen and Chris Collins on guitar and keys.

"We're really going to play anything that's in our repertoire - anything that Journey has recorded," says Schon. "I plan on mixing it up a lot and not playing the same set. Stuff from our first three records - we're going to update that a little bit - and have some fun jamming!" See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

Steve Perry Addresses Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon 2018 In Review

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Elder Care Abuse

Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

More Neal Schon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour- Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online- Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour- Judas Priest- more

KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour- Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert- Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial- AC/DC Legend's Letter- more

Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection- Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad- Black Stone Cherry- more

AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed- Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'- Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour

Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online

Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour

Judas Priest Perform Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years

Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

Whitesnake Stream Remix Of 'Slow An' Easy'

Yngwie Malmsteen Stream Song From Forthcoming Album

John 5 and The Creatures Release Crank It, Living With Ghosts

We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Dance Gavin Dance's Swanfest

The Vegabonds Release 'Best I Can Video'

hennemusic Celebrates 9th Anniversary

Singled Out: Align The Tide's Dead Religion

KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour

Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert

Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial

AC/DC Legend's Letter Fetches Big Dollars At Auction

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.