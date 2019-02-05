News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




David Gilmour Streams 'Comfortably Numb' Live Video

02-05-2019
David Gilmour

(hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming full video of a performance of "Comfortably Numb" from his 2017 release, "Live At Pompeii." The footage features Gilmour delivering the iconic Pink Floyd track with his 1969 Black Fender Stratocaster, one of more than 120 guitars from his personal collection that will be auctioned off in New York on June 20.

Christie's will host the event, which is billed as the largest and most comprehensive sale of guitars ever offered at auction; the collection details the musical history of one of the world's most influential guitarists and the Fender Stratocaster Gilmour played on classic 1970 Pink Floyd albums "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "Wish You Were Here", "Animals" and "The Wall."

All proceeds from the auction will benefit charitable causes. "Many of the guitars in this sale are guitars that have given me a tune," says Gilmour. "So a lot of them have earned their keep, you might say. These guitars have given so much to me, and it's time for them to move on to other people who hopefully will find joy, and perhaps create something new."

"By auctioning these guitars," he adds, "I hope that I can give some help where it is really needed and through my charitable foundation do some good in this world. It will be a wrench to see them go and perhaps one day I'll have to track one or two of them down and buy them back!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


