David Lee Roth Solo Band Reunion Pro-Shot Video Goes Online

02-05-2019
David Lee Roth

Some pro-shot video footage of the recent reunion of the members of Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's "Eat Em' And Smile" solo band has been shared online by RYouLive.

The performance featured lead guitarist Steve Vai, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Gregg Bissonette, joined by singer Jeff Scott Soto and took place at the Ultimate NAMM Night late last month.

The set during the performance during the annual musical instrument trade show in Anaheim, Ca featured the former bandmates playing Queen's "Tie Your Mother Down" and Talas' "Shy Boy". Watch the pro-shot video here.


