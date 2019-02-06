News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Share Video From Birmingham Show

02-06-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance of the 2016 track, "Dream No More", from a January 22 show at Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, AL.

The tune was featured on the band's tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No 1 on the US Billboard 200 to deliver the group their sixth US chart-topper.

The Birmingham stop is part of Metallica's current North American leg of the WorldWired tour, which will wrap in Stateside in March before launching a full summer series of European shows in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


