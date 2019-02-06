Metallica Share Video From Birmingham Show

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance of the 2016 track, "Dream No More", from a January 22 show at Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, AL.

The tune was featured on the band's tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No 1 on the US Billboard 200 to deliver the group their sixth US chart-topper.

The Birmingham stop is part of Metallica's current North American leg of the WorldWired tour, which will wrap in Stateside in March before launching a full summer series of European shows in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Share Video From Little Rock Show

Metallica Share Video From First Show Of 2019

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Videos

Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance

Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics

Metallica Share Live Videos For Kill 'Em All Classics

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album 2018 In Review

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song 2018 In Review

More Metallica News

Share this article



