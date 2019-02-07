Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music

(hennemusic) Mick Jagger is previewing what appears to be new music from The Rolling Stones in a video that he posted across his social media sites.

In a clip captioned "2019 - all about writing, recording ... and a tour!", Jagger can be seen playing and singing along with what sounds like a completed tune from the legendary band; no further details were provided.

The footage marks the second preview of new material by Jagger, who shared a brief clip last September from what appears to be a home recording studio setup.

The project would represent the Stones' first new studio album of original material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang." In the spring of 2017, Jagger revealed the group were planning a follow-up to the 2016 covers album "Blue & Lonesome." Check out the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





