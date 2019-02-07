Yes Singer Jon Anderson Announces New Album And Tour Legendary Yes frontman Jon Anderson have announced that he will be releasing a new solo album this spring and will hit the road to road to promote it with a U.S. tour. The new studio effort will be entitled "1,000 Hands" and is set to hit stores on March 31st. Anderson had this to say, "I've spent long periods of time making some records, but I've never taken a journey quite like this one. "To say that 1,000 Hands has been a long time in coming would be quite an understatement, but I'm thrilled that it's finally a reality and that my fans will now be able to hear it. And I think they'll be delighted to hear music that's timeless. It's one of the best things I've ever done."

The initial round of tour dates in support of the album will be kicking of on March 11th and 12th in Orlando, FL and will wrap up in Arlington, TX on May 12th. Announced Tour dates:

March 11 & 12 - Orlando, FL - Disney Epcot

March 29 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

March 31 - Cleveland, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino

April 1 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Creative Arts Center

April 3 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

April 4 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

April 6 - Collingswood, NH - Scottish Rite Auditorium

April 7 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

April 9 - Reading, PA - Santander PAC

April 11 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

April 12 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

April 14 - (Pittsburgh) Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Holmstead Music Hall

April 15 Wilkes Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center

April 17 - TBD

April 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Marcus Center for the Arts

April 20 - Kansas City - TBD

April 23 - Tucson, AZ - The Fox Theater

April 24 - TBD

April 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theatre

April 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Cannery Casino

May 1 - TBD

May 3 - Houston, TX - TBD

May 4 - TBD

May 6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

May 8 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

May 10 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center Fundraiser

May 11 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Casino

May 12 - Arlington, TX - Kaaboo Texas

Aug. 9 - Detroit, MI - Rocking on the River

