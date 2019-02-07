News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Yes Singer Jon Anderson Announces New Album And Tour

02-07-2019
Jon Anderson

Legendary Yes frontman Jon Anderson have announced that he will be releasing a new solo album this spring and will hit the road to road to promote it with a U.S. tour.

The new studio effort will be entitled "1,000 Hands" and is set to hit stores on March 31st. Anderson had this to say, "I've spent long periods of time making some records, but I've never taken a journey quite like this one.

"To say that 1,000 Hands has been a long time in coming would be quite an understatement, but I'm thrilled that it's finally a reality and that my fans will now be able to hear it. And I think they'll be delighted to hear music that's timeless. It's one of the best things I've ever done."
The initial round of tour dates in support of the album will be kicking of on March 11th and 12th in Orlando, FL and will wrap up in Arlington, TX on May 12th.

Announced Tour dates:
March 11 & 12 - Orlando, FL - Disney Epcot
March 29 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium
March 31 - Cleveland, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino
April 1 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Creative Arts Center
April 3 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
April 4 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC
April 6 - Collingswood, NH - Scottish Rite Auditorium
April 7 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
April 9 - Reading, PA - Santander PAC
April 11 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
April 12 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre
April 14 - (Pittsburgh) Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Holmstead Music Hall
April 15 Wilkes Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center
April 17 - TBD
April 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Marcus Center for the Arts
April 20 - Kansas City - TBD
April 23 - Tucson, AZ - The Fox Theater
April 24 - TBD
April 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theatre
April 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Cannery Casino
May 1 - TBD
May 3 - Houston, TX - TBD
May 4 - TBD
May 6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
May 8 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
May 10 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center Fundraiser
May 11 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Casino
May 12 - Arlington, TX - Kaaboo Texas
Aug. 9 - Detroit, MI - Rocking on the River


