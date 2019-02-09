Lindsey Buckingham Has Emergency Open Heart Surgery

(hennemusic) Lindsey Buckingham is recovering from recent emergency open heart surgery that resulted in vocal damage to the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist.

"I am sad to say that late last week Lindsey underwent emergency open heart surgery," writes wife Kristen Buckingham in a statement. "He is now recuperating at home and each day he is stronger than the last. While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if this damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not.

"This past year has been a very stressful and difficult year for our family to say the least. But despite all this, our gratitude for life trumps all obstacles we have faced at this moment. We feel so fortunate he's alive. As does he. He looks forward to recovery and putting this behind him. Needless to say, all touring and shows currently scheduled have been put on pause for the moment as he gathers the strength to heal completely."

"Our family thought it important to share what's happening with Lindsey with the hope that inspires someone else to seek preventative care," Kristen continues. "Lindsey's family has a history of heart issues, having lost both his father at 56 and his brother at 46 to heart related illness. If anyone is experiencing even the mildest of symptoms we encourage you to seek the care of a physician.

"We are so thankful for the kind and generous love given by the people surrounding Lindsey, me and our kids throughout this emotional time. We can't thank you enough for all you did for our family. We will never forget you. XO"

Buckingham was fired from his longtime gig with Fleetwood Mac last year after Stevie Nicks reportedly gave the band an ultimatum that she would leave if he didn't; the guitarist successfully sued the group over his dismissal in a lawsuit that was settled in November. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split 2018 In Review

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Late Night TV

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

Mick Fleetwood Talks Fleetwood Mac Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham

More Lindsey Buckingham News

Share this article



