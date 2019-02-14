Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Historic Shows

Heavy metal icons Judas Priest broke the bad news to fans that they were forced to cancel the planned historic first shows of their long career in South Africa next month.

The band were set to perform in Cape Town on March 20th and Johannesburg on the 22nd but shared the following update, "Due to circumstances totally beyond our control we are extremely sorry to have to announce that because of logistical and technical reasons the South African shows have been cancelled.

"We are very disappointed that this has happened as we were looking forward to performing in South Africa for our fans there for the first time - we have been touring the world for nearly 50 years and have always honored our commitments - we are all very upset about this situation."





