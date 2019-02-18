|
KISS Share Video From Rare Club Show
02-18-2019
(hennemusic) KISS are streaming official live video of a performance of their 1974 classic, "Deuce", from a rare club show in Los Angeles promoting their End Of the Road farewell tour.
The footage from the February 11 concert opens with longtime supporter Tom Morello delivering the group's famous intro from 1977's "Alive II" before the band launches into the opening song of the evening.
The event marked KISS' first club show in over twenty years and their very first appearance at the famed Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip. The group kicked off the planned multi-year farewell trek in Vancouver, BC on January 31. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
KISS Share Video From Rare Club Show
KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach
Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online
Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video
Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt
KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again
KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour
Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'
Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour