KISS Share Video From Rare Club Show

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming official live video of a performance of their 1974 classic, "Deuce", from a rare club show in Los Angeles promoting their End Of the Road farewell tour.

The footage from the February 11 concert opens with longtime supporter Tom Morello delivering the group's famous intro from 1977's "Alive II" before the band launches into the opening song of the evening.

The event marked KISS' first club show in over twenty years and their very first appearance at the famed Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip. The group kicked off the planned multi-year farewell trek in Vancouver, BC on January 31. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach

Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt

KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again

KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour

Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

KISS Announce KISS Kruise 9

More KISS News

Share this article



