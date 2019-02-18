News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




KISS Share Video From Rare Club Show

02-18-2019
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming official live video of a performance of their 1974 classic, "Deuce", from a rare club show in Los Angeles promoting their End Of the Road farewell tour.

The footage from the February 11 concert opens with longtime supporter Tom Morello delivering the group's famous intro from 1977's "Alive II" before the band launches into the opening song of the evening.

The event marked KISS' first club show in over twenty years and their very first appearance at the famed Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip. The group kicked off the planned multi-year farewell trek in Vancouver, BC on January 31. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


