News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Trey Anastasio and Derek Trucks Teaming Up At LOCKN'

02-18-2019
Trey Anastasio

Trey Anastasio and Derek Trucks will be teaming up not once but twice for headlining performances at this year's installment of the LOCKN' festival.

The four date event will be taking place at Infinity Downs in Arrington, VA on August 22nd through 25th and will feature headline performances from Trey Anastasio Band Feat. Derek Trucks, Tedeschi Trucks Band Feat. Trey Anastasio, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Feat. Susan Tedeschi and Joe Russo's Almost Dead.

The latter leads the lineup for the first night (Thursday, Aug 22nd), which will also feature performances from Gary Clark Jr., Khruangbin, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, and Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Trey Anastasio Band Featuring Derek Trucks headline the second night, that will include sets from The Revivalists, Old Crow Medicine Show, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Melvin Seals & JGB, Moonalice collaborating with The Chambers Brothers, and Greg Humphreys Electric Trio.

Anastasio will then join the Tedeschi Trucks Band on Saturday night, leading the roster that will feature Vulfpeck, Oteil & Friends feat. Bob Weir with Devon Allman, Duane Betts & more, Twiddle, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Allman Betts Band, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, and Liz Cooper & The Stampede.

The final night will be headlined by Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Featuring Susan Tedeschi, along with Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, moe., St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Steel Pulse, Nahko and Medicine For The People, The Soul Rebels, Deva Mahal, and Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel.


Related Stories


Trey Anastasio and Derek Trucks Teaming Up At LOCKN'

Phish's Trey Anastasio Excited About Upcoming MSG Residency

More Trey Anastasio News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing With New Band This Week- Fans Helping Bernie Torme And Gillan Reacts To Health Crisis- more

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord- KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach- Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist On Ventilator In Hospital- more

Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon- Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release- From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years- more

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements- Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Extremely Ill In Hospital ICU- Musicians Outraged Over Vinnie Paul Grammy Snub- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing Show With New Band This Week

Fans Helping Bernie Torme And Ian Gillan Reacts To Health Crisis

KISS Share Video From Rare Club Show

Iron Maiden Announce New Remastered Studio Collection Releases

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Reveals Lineup For Solo Band

Chester Bennington's Legacy Continues With New Generation

Trey Anastasio and Derek Trucks Teaming Up At LOCKN'

Silverstein Revisiting Their Early Days On New Album

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Blood Of The Levant'

Lullwater Release 'Empty Chamber' Video

Singled Out: The Ivory Piece's Silhouettes

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord

KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist On Ventilator In Hospital

Alexisonfire Return With First New Song In Almost 10 Years

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.