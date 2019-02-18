Trey Anastasio and Derek Trucks Teaming Up At LOCKN' Trey Anastasio and Derek Trucks will be teaming up not once but twice for headlining performances at this year's installment of the LOCKN' festival. The four date event will be taking place at Infinity Downs in Arrington, VA on August 22nd through 25th and will feature headline performances from Trey Anastasio Band Feat. Derek Trucks, Tedeschi Trucks Band Feat. Trey Anastasio, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Feat. Susan Tedeschi and Joe Russo's Almost Dead. The latter leads the lineup for the first night (Thursday, Aug 22nd), which will also feature performances from Gary Clark Jr., Khruangbin, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, and Andy Frasco & The U.N. Trey Anastasio Band Featuring Derek Trucks headline the second night, that will include sets from The Revivalists, Old Crow Medicine Show, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Melvin Seals & JGB, Moonalice collaborating with The Chambers Brothers, and Greg Humphreys Electric Trio.



Anastasio will then join the Tedeschi Trucks Band on Saturday night, leading the roster that will feature Vulfpeck, Oteil & Friends feat. Bob Weir with Devon Allman, Duane Betts & more, Twiddle, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Allman Betts Band, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, and Liz Cooper & The Stampede.



The final night will be headlined by Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Featuring Susan Tedeschi, along with Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, moe., St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Steel Pulse, Nahko and Medicine For The People, The Soul Rebels, Deva Mahal, and Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel.

