Slash Goes Behind The Scene Of Tour In New Video

(hennemusic) Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming a behind the scenes video look at their current 2019 tour of the UK and Europe in support of their latest album, "Living The Dream."

The footage delivers on and off-stage footage of the group in Poland, accompanied by a soundtrack featuring "Call Of The Wild" from the 2018 record.

"'Call Of The Wild' is a riff I brought to the band when we were on a break during the 'World On Fire' tour," recalls Slash. "I can't remember the nucleus of it or where it came from, but it just was a cool riff and something I felt pretty strongly about. In my mind, it was always of paramount importance to get back to that particular riff and chord progression. Sometimes you get an idea and you're committed to it and you have to see it through. And this was one of those ideas."

"It's probably one of my favorite riffs on the record," adds Kennedy, "and the whole thing came together really nicely. The lyric revolves around the idea of burning out on this technology-obsessed world that we live in and coming to the realization that it's time to power down and get back to the essence of living. 'Call of the wild,' you know?"

Slash and the band will wrap up the European run in Lisbon, Portugal on March 15; they'll begin a series of performances in South America in early May, with a recently-announced North American tour scheduled to start in mid-July. Watch the clip here.

