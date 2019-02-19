Sworn Enemy Share New Song 'Prepare For Payback'

Sworn Enemy have released a lyric video for their brand new track "Prepare For Payback." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Gamechanger," which is set to hit stores on April 5th.

Robb Flynn of Machine Head produced the new album which was mixed and mastered by Zack Ohren (Suffocation, Fallujah, Warbringer). The lyric video can be streamed here.

Frontman Sal Lococo offered these comments, "The new album is savage as f***. Now it's time to get back out on the road and show everyone how f***ing great this new sh*t is!"





