Machine Head's Robb Flynn Producing Sworn Enemy's New Album
10-18-2018
Sworn Enemy will be releasing their Machine Head's Robb Flynn produced new studio album next year under their just inked with with M-Theory Audio.
Fronntman Sal Lococo had this to say, "First and foremost, we want to thank Marco Barbieri at M-Theory Records for believing in Sworn Enemy. We also want to take a minute to thank Robb Flynn and Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios for putting up with us at the studio.
"The new album is savage as f*** and would not have been possible without you guys. Now it's time to get back out on the road and show everyone how f***ing great this new sh*t is!"
