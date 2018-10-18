Machine Head's Robb Flynn Producing Sworn Enemy's New Album

Sworn Enemy will be releasing their Machine Head's Robb Flynn produced new studio album next year under their just inked with with M-Theory Audio.

Fronntman Sal Lococo had this to say, "First and foremost, we want to thank Marco Barbieri at M-Theory Records for believing in Sworn Enemy. We also want to take a minute to thank Robb Flynn and Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios for putting up with us at the studio.

"The new album is savage as f*** and would not have been possible without you guys. Now it's time to get back out on the road and show everyone how f***ing great this new sh*t is!"





