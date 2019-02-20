Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Announce Summer Tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have announced that they will once again be teaming up for a "Twins Of Evil" coheadlining tour of North American this summer.

The 2019 installment of the trek will be dubbed the Hell Never Dies Tour 2019' and will be kicking off on July 9th in Baltimore, MD at the Royal Farms Arena.

They will be wrapping up the tour on August 18th in Gilford, NH at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and the road trip will include performances at the Rock USA and Rock Fest music festivals.

Hell Never Dies Tour North American Dates:

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Friday, July 12, 2019 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena

Saturday, July 13, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sunday, July 14, 2019 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - Rockford, IL - BMO Harris Bank Center

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater



Friday, July 19, 2019 Oshkosh, WI Rock USA**



Saturday, July 20, 2019 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest**

Sunday, July 21, 2019 - Council Bluffs, IA - WestFair Amphitheatre*

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena

Sunday, August 4, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

Friday, August 9, 2019 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

Saturday, August 10, 2019 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center

Sunday, August 11, 2019 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Friday, August 16, 2019 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Saturday, August 17, 2019 - Québec City, QC - Centre Videotron

Sunday, August 18, 2019 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion



*not a Live Nation date

**Festival performance





