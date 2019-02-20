|
Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Announce Summer Tour
02-20-2019
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have announced that they will once again be teaming up for a "Twins Of Evil" coheadlining tour of North American this summer.
The 2019 installment of the trek will be dubbed the Hell Never Dies Tour 2019' and will be kicking off on July 9th in Baltimore, MD at the Royal Farms Arena.
They will be wrapping up the tour on August 18th in Gilford, NH at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and the road trip will include performances at the Rock USA and Rock Fest music festivals.
Hell Never Dies Tour North American Dates:
Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
Friday, July 12, 2019 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sunday, July 14, 2019 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - Rockford, IL - BMO Harris Bank Center
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Friday, July 19, 2019 Oshkosh, WI Rock USA**
Saturday, July 20, 2019 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest**
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - Council Bluffs, IA - WestFair Amphitheatre*
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena
Sunday, August 4, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Tuesday, August 6, 2019 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
Friday, August 9, 2019 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Friday, August 16, 2019 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - Québec City, QC - Centre Videotron
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
*not a Live Nation date
**Festival performance
