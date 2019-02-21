News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Five Finger Death Punch Announce Summer Tour Dates

02-21-2019
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a short run of U.S. headline concerts and music festival appearances.

The run of dates will kick off with an appearance at the Rock the Park Festival in London, ON on July 11th and will include several headline shows with In This Moment supporting on select dates.

The trek will include additional festivals including the Inkcarceration Festival, Rock USA Festival, Rock Fest, and the Impact Music festivals as well as stand alone dates in Michigan, Ohio, Iowa, New York and New Hampshire.

Five Finger Death Punch Summer Dates:
July 11 - London, ON. - Harris Park Rock the Park Festival
July 13-14 - Mansfield, OH. Ohio State Reformatory (Inkcarceration Festival)
July 13 - Mt. Pleasant, MI. - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*
July 16 - Camdenton, MO. - Ozarks Amphitheater*
July 18 - Oshkosh, WI. - Ford Festival Park Rock USA Festival
July 19 - Cadott, WI. - Rock Fest
July 20 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
July 23 - Rochester, NY. - Rochester Main Street Armory*
July 24 - Binghamton, NY. - Floyd L. Maine's Veterans Memorial Arena*
July 26 - Gilford, NH. - Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion*
July 27-28 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion IMPACT Music Festival
* support from In This Moment


