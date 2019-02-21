Rush Star Guests On New Song Streaming Online

Rush may have retired but that is not keeping guitarist Alex Lifeson from making new music. Alex appears on blues legend John Mayall's new cover of Jeff Healey's "Evil And Here To Stay".

The new track, from Mayall's forthcoming album "Nobody Told ME", has gone online via Classic Rock and features a guitar solo from Lifeson. Mayall had this to say, "Evil and Here to Stay is just one of the star studded songs you'll be playing over and over.

"On this particular track you get to hear some great guitar soloing from special guest Alex Lifeson, who feels right at home with this special groove."

Lifeson adds, "One of the first songs Rush learned to play as a band in front of an audience was Snowy Wood in 1968. So are influences go a long way back with John Mayall.

"When I was asked to do this particular project I was actually quite thrilled by it. Long being an admirer of the many amazing guitar players that have been a part of the Bluesbreakers and to be considered in that esteemed group I was very, very honoured, and it's been a real pleasure."





