Eddie Van Halen Marks Debut Album Anniversary With Special Release

Eddie Van Halen is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Van Halen's blockbuster self-titled debut with the release of a special 1978 High Top commemorative shoe.

We were sent the following details "the 1978 High Tops are a black and white classic high-top sneaker. The outer side features a live photo of Eddie Van Halen playing guitar on the first world tour, and the inner side of the shoe has 1978 prominently displayed in a circular badge.

"The Eddie Van Halen logo appears on both the tongue of the shoe and on the back sole, and the back panel features his signature white with black striped pattern." It's available here.





