Journey Share Live Video For Classic Hit
02-22-2019
(hennemusic) Journey are streaming performance video of their 1983 hit, "Separate Ways(Worlds Apart)", as the first preview to the forthcoming package, "Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers"
The lead single from "Frontiers" was a US Top 10 hit while the project went on to sell more than 6 million copies in the States alone. Due March 29, the live release captures the band's complete performances of a pair of their classic 1980s albums from a February 7, 2017 concert event at the famed Budokan in Tokyo, which took place at the request of legendary Japanese concert promoter Mr. Udo in honor of his 50th anniversary in the business.
The event saw Journey perform a mix of hits and deep tracks, including some songs that haven't been played live since the albums' original touring cycles.
"Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers" will be available in multiple formats, including DVD+2CD and Blu-ray+2CD. Watch video here.
