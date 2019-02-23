Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation Capsize announced the departure of guitarist Nick Lopez in the wake of a sexual misconduct allegation and as a result have been forced to cancel their upcoming European tour. The band had this to say, "We are aware of the accusation surfaced last night about the band. The member that has been called out has been removed from our line up. That being said, we are going to take some time to regroup and figure out how to move forward. Our upcoming tour is canceled. We hope everyone finds their own peace." Lopez said the following, "Last year, I had what I thought at the time was a consensual interaction with a woman, until I heard last night that she felt I had pressured her into sex. At first, I feld confused, because every interaction we had after the fact felt normal. After processing for a moment, I understand that it is not my place to judge whether or not she felt pressured, and if there is any doubt in her mind then I must taker her at her word. "At this time, I feel that I need to reevaluate what I know about communication and consent, and I should not have a platform to perform music professionally. I'm so sorry for the pain I caused, and I know that I am not the victim here. There is no good way to apologize, but my regret is deep and real and I hope this is a learning moment for me. Believe survivors."

