George Strait Announce Two New Arena Concerts

George Strait fans will have two more opportunities to watch the music icon play Vegas with the announcement of more shows at the T-Mobile Arena.

The new concerts will feature Ashley McBryde as a special guest and will be taking place on December 6th and 7th as part of the Strait to Vegas concert series.

Prior to the December dates, Strait will be rocking T-Mobile Arena for August 23rd and 24th and he will be releasing his brand new album "Honky Tonk Time Machine " on March 29th.

In addition to the Vegas shows, fans can catch Strait perform in Atlanta on March 30th, Columbus, Ohio on June 8th and Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, November 22nd and 23rd.





