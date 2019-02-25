Origin Announces New Anniversary Album

(Freeman) Origin will be releasing their new anniversary album "Abiogenesis - A Coming Into Existence" on May 3rd. We were sent the following details about the record.

"Abiogenesis - A Coming Into Existence" was recorded and recreated from the original 1991-1996 era that preceded Origin's official formation. The album features never-before released tracks, that laid foundations to one of America's top death metal purveyors. The tracks on "Abiogensis" were recreated to the best of his ability, by founding ORIGIN member & mastermind Paul Ryan, who recorded all instruments himself, between 2013 and 2018.

The twelve-track album includes eighth new (previously unreleased) tracks from the pre-Origin period, spanning from the "Necrotomy" (1990-1991) to "Thee Abomination" (1992-1993) era of the band (the "Abiogenesis" part of the album). They're followed by a remastered version of Origin's first ever EP from 1998 (and first ever death metal recording to use the "gravity blast" drumming technique) as a special bonus for all Origin fans & album collectors ("A Coming Into Existence" part). This EP was never available for worldwide release before.

Paul comments: "Over the years people have asked me how ORIGIN just came to be as a band so ferocious virtually out of nowhere. This is a small summary of the Origins of ORIGIN. Basically, I spent a lot of my youth at shows at the outhouse practicing garage grinding, basement blasting & shed shredding anywhere I? could, composing as what my father would call 'Infernal Racket' as I was very passionate about death metal. That's all I ever wanted to do. A lot of missed opportunities as we just couldn't put it together into making a album (some music was meant to be underground), so these tracks are some of my earliest creations from the Necrotomy (1990-1991) & Thee Abomination (1992-1993) period".

He continuous: "This is by no means the current direction of the band Origin, but simply music that is the Origins of Origin. I did to the best of my ability to recreate the instrumentation of all the former members & the guys who I played this music with blended into each track (& yes there was a lot of editing!!!!). I'm officially retired from recording drums ever again!".

Even though "Abiogenesis" presents Paul as a multi-instrumentalist, things weren't like this back in the early 90's: "Thanks to these guys who helped me create these songs/style. I? couldn't have done this without you and Origin would have never been: Dean Jones, Drew Bray, Mark Manning, Jaime Serrano, Steve Bradley, Jerry Bradley, George Fluke, Clinton Appelhanz, Jeremy Turner, Judd Mason and Payam Pourmirza" - Paul adds.

Tracklisting:

"Abiogenesis"

1. Insanity*

2. Mauled**

3. Autopsied Alive**

4. Spastic Regurgitation*

5. Bleed as Me*

6. Mind Asylum*

7. Infestation*

8. Murderer**

--

"A Coming Into Existence"

9. Lethal Mainpulation the bone crusher chronicles***

10. Sociocide***

11. Manimal Instincts***

12. Inner Reflections The Pain from Within***

* Necrotomy (pre-Origin) 1990-91.

**Thee Abomination (pre-Origin) 1992-93.

*** Origin 1997-98.

Album formats:

- Digipack CD.

- Slipcase CD.

- Black LP.

- Neon green LP.

- Galaxy blue LP.

Freeman submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.





