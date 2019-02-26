News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stevie Nicks Celebrating Rock Hall Induction With New Releases

02-26-2019
Stevie Nicks

(hennemusic) Stevie Nicks has announced that she will release a pair of career retrospectives this spring in sync with her upcoming induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The projects celebrate the singer's catalog and her history-making entry as the first female artist to enter the Cleveland-based institution twice - first as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and this year as a solo artist.

On the day of the rocker's induction - March 29 - the single disc "Stand Back" will deliver 18 recordings by Nicks, including studio tracks, collaborations with Tom Petty and Don Henley, and live performances of a pair of her classic Fleetwood Mac hits: "Dreams" and "Gold Dust Woman."

Due April 19, an expanded 3-disc, 50-song version entitled "Stand Back: 1981-2017" will explore a set of solo hits and deep cuts; a second disc of collaborations with everyone from Sheryl Crow, Chris Isaak and Dave Stewart to Lana Del Rey, Lady Antebellum, Dave Grohl and more; and a collection of live material and soundtrack work; a 6LP edition will follow on June 28.

As a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks launched her solo career in 1981 with her debut album, "Bella Donna", which topped the US Billboard 200, produced a pair of US Top 10 hits ("Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" and "Leather And Lace"), and went on to sell more than 4 million copies in the country.

"I joined Fleetwood Mac at the beginning of 1975," recalls Nicks. "We started talking about the solo album at the end of 1979, so my solo work was just a little over four years behind Fleetwood Mac. It has made my life amazing because I've been able to have these two amazing careers and live in two completely different worlds." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Stevie Nicks Celebrating Rock Hall Induction With New Releases

Stevie Nicks Thrilled With History-Making Rock Hall Induction

Stevie Nicks Makes Rock Hall History

Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness

2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

Stevie Nicks TV Block This Weekend For Her Birthday

Chris Cornell, Stevie Nicks Nominated For Academy Awards

Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience 2017 In Review

Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience

Stevie Nicks Collaboration Highlights Lana Del Rey's 'Lust for Life'

More Stevie Nicks News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour- Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In 3 Years- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music- Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars- Neal Schon Launches Journey Tour- more

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion- Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour- Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD- Metallica- more

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band- Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation- Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour- Mike Shinoda- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In Three Years

Stevie Nicks Celebrating Rock Hall Induction With New Releases

Bring Me The Horizon Announce North American Tour

Alan Parsons Reveals Collaboration With Jason Mraz

Queensryche Preview 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

Fates Warning Reuniting With Original Member At Upcoming Shows

Todd Rundgren Announces Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre

Demon Hunter Release 'On My Side' Video

Aborted Part Ways With Member

Singled Out: Matt Pless' Ashtray

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars

Neal Schon Launches Journey Through Time Tour

Elton John 'Rocketman' Biopic Trailer Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.