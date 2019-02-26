Stevie Nicks Celebrating Rock Hall Induction With New Releases

(hennemusic) Stevie Nicks has announced that she will release a pair of career retrospectives this spring in sync with her upcoming induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The projects celebrate the singer's catalog and her history-making entry as the first female artist to enter the Cleveland-based institution twice - first as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and this year as a solo artist.

On the day of the rocker's induction - March 29 - the single disc "Stand Back" will deliver 18 recordings by Nicks, including studio tracks, collaborations with Tom Petty and Don Henley, and live performances of a pair of her classic Fleetwood Mac hits: "Dreams" and "Gold Dust Woman."

Due April 19, an expanded 3-disc, 50-song version entitled "Stand Back: 1981-2017" will explore a set of solo hits and deep cuts; a second disc of collaborations with everyone from Sheryl Crow, Chris Isaak and Dave Stewart to Lana Del Rey, Lady Antebellum, Dave Grohl and more; and a collection of live material and soundtrack work; a 6LP edition will follow on June 28.

As a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks launched her solo career in 1981 with her debut album, "Bella Donna", which topped the US Billboard 200, produced a pair of US Top 10 hits ("Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" and "Leather And Lace"), and went on to sell more than 4 million copies in the country.

"I joined Fleetwood Mac at the beginning of 1975," recalls Nicks. "We started talking about the solo album at the end of 1979, so my solo work was just a little over four years behind Fleetwood Mac. It has made my life amazing because I've been able to have these two amazing careers and live in two completely different worlds." Read more here.

