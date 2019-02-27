|
Alice In Chains Release 'Rainer Fog' Lyric Video
(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming a lyric video for the title track to "Rainier Fog" as they prepare to launch their 2019 live dates in support of the project.
The Seattle rockers will resume the series with a March 7 gig in Auckland, NZ and three shows in Australia before playing a spring tour of Canada in April.
This week, Alice In Chains announced plans for a summer North American co-headline trek with Korn that will kick off July 18 at the Austin360 Amphitheatre in Del Valle, TX. Read more and watch the video here.
