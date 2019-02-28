Classic Dokken Members Team With Warrant Singer In New Band Three members of the classic lineup of Dokken have teamed up with Warrant frontman Robert Mason to form a new group called The End Machine and have shared a new song from their forthcoming album. Earlier this week the band's label Frontiers Music SRL shared a lyric video for the group's song "Burn The Truth". Watch it here. The track comes from their self-titled debut album, which is set to hit stores on March 22nd. The band features Dokken stars George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, and Mick Brown along with Mason, who explained why this band is not simply Dokken without the band's namesake fronting the band. "This is decidedly not me 'stapled' onto a Dokken record. I wouldn't have been involved if that was the intent. Fans will hear bits of our styles in this collection of songs, and while reminiscent signatures are undeniable, The End Machine was purposely built to stand apart and on its own merit."

Pilson went further in saying, "Musically, of course there's bound to be moments that will be reminiscent of Dokken. That's only logical. But, my guess is there will be less of that than people would expect. Some people who've heard it say they think it's closer to Lynch Mob than Dokken, but really it is pretty much its own thing. We allowed ourselves to get a little deeper than either of those projects really have, while still staying extremely melodic and not being afraid of good old-fashioned guitar rock. Maybe Lynch Mob, a bit of Dokken, but then some 70's guitar rock added in. "George [Lynch] is playing fantastic on this...very inspired. Everyone is really, but George covers some new territory here and it's very cool. Plus, the songs as compositions took on their own life, especially add-ing Robert [Mason] to the writing. That's what I'm most proud of, is the way this stands on its own. It doesn't step on our legacy together one bit, but it has it's own personality and I think that's important."

Related Stories



Classic Dokken Members Team With Warrant Singer In New Band More The End Machine News Share this article

