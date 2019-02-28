News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Classic Dokken Members Team With Warrant Singer In New Band

02-28-2019
The End Machine

Three members of the classic lineup of Dokken have teamed up with Warrant frontman Robert Mason to form a new group called The End Machine and have shared a new song from their forthcoming album.

Earlier this week the band's label Frontiers Music SRL shared a lyric video for the group's song "Burn The Truth". Watch it here. The track comes from their self-titled debut album, which is set to hit stores on March 22nd.

The band features Dokken stars George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, and Mick Brown along with Mason, who explained why this band is not simply Dokken without the band's namesake fronting the band. "This is decidedly not me 'stapled' onto a Dokken record. I wouldn't have been involved if that was the intent. Fans will hear bits of our styles in this collection of songs, and while reminiscent signatures are undeniable, The End Machine was purposely built to stand apart and on its own merit."


Pilson went further in saying, "Musically, of course there's bound to be moments that will be reminiscent of Dokken. That's only logical. But, my guess is there will be less of that than people would expect.

Some people who've heard it say they think it's closer to Lynch Mob than Dokken, but really it is pretty much its own thing. We allowed ourselves to get a little deeper than either of those projects really have, while still staying extremely melodic and not being afraid of good old-fashioned guitar rock. Maybe Lynch Mob, a bit of Dokken, but then some 70's guitar rock added in.

"George [Lynch] is playing fantastic on this...very inspired. Everyone is really, but George covers some new territory here and it's very cool. Plus, the songs as compositions took on their own life, especially add-ing Robert [Mason] to the writing. That's what I'm most proud of, is the way this stands on its own. It doesn't step on our legacy together one bit, but it has it's own personality and I think that's important."


Related Stories


Classic Dokken Members Team With Warrant Singer In New Band

More The End Machine News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Corey Taylor Back To Work On New Slipknot Album- UFO Reveal Initial North American Farewell Tour Dates- Motley Crue Star Addresses Idea Of Reunion Shows- more

Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion- Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary Film Coming- Aerosmith Taking Deuces Are Wild Show Outside Of Vegas- more

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour- Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In 3 Years- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music- Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars- Neal Schon Launches Journey Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Corey Taylor Back To Work On New Slipknot Album

UFO Reveal Initial North American Farewell Tour Dates

Motley Crue Star Addresses Idea Of Reunion Shows

Journey's Neal Schon Gets All-Star Birthday Wishes

Classic Dokken Members Team With Warrant Singer In New Band

2nd Celebrating The Life Of Chester Bennington Event Announced

Whitesnake Release Promo For Expansive 'Slide It I' Reissue

Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Summer Tour

Tim Bowness Releases Video For Guest Star Heavy New Song

Singled Out: Haunted Continents

Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion

Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary Film Coming

Aerosmith Taking Deuces Are Wild Show Outside Of Vegas

Elton John Duets Classic Hit With His Biopic Star

Cheap Trick In The Studio For Budokan Anniversary

Motley Crue To Be Grand Marshalls At NASCAR Race

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live AT The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.