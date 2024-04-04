The End Machine Deliver 'Hell or Highwater' Video

The End Machine, the supergroup featuring Dokken alumni George Lynch, Steve Brown, and Jeff Pilson, along with new vocalist Girish Pradhan, have released a video for their new single "Hell or Highwater".

The track is the third single from their latest album 'The Quantum Phase'. Pradhan had this to say about the song, "I still remember how excited I got when I first heard this riff. I imagined that this could be our way of paying homage to the legendary Deep Purple, musically.

"The song talks about the adrenalin rush, the energy, and everything involved in performing live and touring. It's about how one can kick negativity out of the window by witnessing a kick a** hard rock band, live.

"Needless to say, I had tons of fun writing and recording this and I hope the energy I put in there reaches our fans!" Watch the video below:

