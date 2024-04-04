The End Machine Deliver 'Hell or Highwater' Video

The End Machine, the supergroup featuring Dokken alumni George Lynch, Steve Brown, and Jeff Pilson, along with new vocalist Girish Pradhan, have released a video for their new single "Hell or Highwater".
The track is the third single from their latest album 'The Quantum Phase'. Pradhan had this to say about the song, "I still remember how excited I got when I first heard this riff. I imagined that this could be our way of paying homage to the legendary Deep Purple, musically.
"The song talks about the adrenalin rush, the energy, and everything involved in performing live and touring. It's about how one can kick negativity out of the window by witnessing a kick a** hard rock band, live.
"Needless to say, I had tons of fun writing and recording this and I hope the energy I put in there reaches our fans!" Watch the video below:
The End Machine Premiere 'Killer Of The Night' Video
Classic Dokken Offshoot The End Machine Announce New Singer and Album
Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium
KISS Under New Ownership- Rush Icons Featured On South Park 25th Anniversary Record Store Day Release- more
Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed and Slipknot Lead Rocklahoma Lineup- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Eyes Closed' Video- Glass Animals- more
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona
Dayseeker Unplug For New 'Neon Grave' Video
Southtowne Lanes 'Go Cold' With New Video
The Suicide Disease Announce New Single 'Descent'
King Crimson's Jakko M. Jakszyk and Mel Collins Revisit 'I Talk To The Wind'
Lords Of Acid Announce North American Make Acid Great Again Tour
Hall & Oates' John Oates Shares Title Song From New 'Reunion' Album
Transatlantic Share 'Lay Down Your Life' Video From Morsefest
Punk Legends T.S.O.L. Share Fan Made Video For Their Version Of 'Sweet Transvestite'