The End Machine Premiere 'Killer Of The Night' Video

The End Machine have premiered a music video for their new song "Killer Of The Night", which is the second single from the supergroup's forthcoming album, 'The Quantum Phase' that will be hitting stores on March 8th via Frontiers Music Srl.

Jeff Pilson had this to say, "'Killer of the Night' is a great example of the melodic-but-heavy sound The End Machine is going for. Heavy grooves with memorable, catchy melodies, otherworldly guitar playing, and positively amazing vocals! It's our sweet spot. Can't wait for everyone to hear this!!!!"

Here is the background for the album: This highly anticipated new record from The End Machine signals a notable change in personnel. Singer Robert Mason has officially parted ways with the group, paving the way for Girish Pradhan, the rising superstar vocalist known for his work under the moniker Girish And The Chronicles and, more recently, with Joel Hoekstra's 13. The addition of Pradhan to the band is a testament to the keen discernment of Serafino Perugino, president, and founder of Frontiers Records. Perugino, who serves as the executive producer for THE END MACHINE, recognized the incredible talent and potential in Pradhan and brought him to the attention of the band.

Established in 2018, The End Machine released their debut album, 'The End Machine,' in 2019 bringing early acclaim for not only contemporary production and a modern attitude but also their perfectly crafted songs, paying homage to their roots and the music that they love. This attitude and talent were equally on display with their 2021 sophomore album, 'Phase2'.

In delivering 2024's 'The Quantum Phase,' The End Machine has not only surpassed expectations but has penned the record of their lives! With each note and lyric, they have exceeded their own artistic aspirations, collectively crafting the album they always wished they had written. This monumental work stands as a testament to The End Machine's evolution, showcasing not only their musical prowess but also their unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of their creative expression.

