Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel was a top 18 story of August 2018: Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott joined Billy Joel for the UK band's 1987 smash, "Pour Some Sugar On Me", during the piano man's August 10 show at Boston's Fenway Park.

Elliott appeared late in the singer's 26-song set, and followed a guest appearance from original J. Geils Band rocker Peter Wolf on his former group's 1981 hit, "Centerfold."

"We're going to bring out another special guest tonight," Joel told the crowd. "This is a guy who's in a band that's gonna be here tomorrow night... Please welcome Joe Elliott from Def Leppard."

The surprise appearance saw Elliott return for the night's closing encore of Joel's 1980 hit, "You May Be Right." Check out video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Breaking America with 'Heartbreak' 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Def Leppard Release 'We All Need Christmas' Video

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019

Def Leppard Win Rock Hall Fan Vote

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans

Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song

More Def Leppard News

Share this article



