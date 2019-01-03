News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation 2018 In Review

01-03-2019
Mastodon

(hennemusic) Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation was a top 18 story of September 2018: Mastodon recently cancelled a North American tour just days before its start due to a "critical situation" within the band's circle, and now a pair of the group's members are sharing further details about their decision.

Vocalist/guitarist Brent Hinds and drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor have revealed that the band's longtime manager, Nick John, is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

"The most kind and beautiful being is in need of very strong amazing vibes more than a ever ..!," posted Hinds on Instagram alongside a photo of him with John. "My friend and manager @nickjzoso, who is mainly responsible for Mastodons success, has been stricken with pancreatic cancer and has been fighting so hard that he is withering away and taking a little bit of me with him."

"Help send all the power and love of the universe to our dear friend and manager Nick John," shared Dailor via Instagram with his own photo. "I don't know where Mastodon would be without him. He is absolutely integral to the success we have achieved as a band, not to mention one of the best people you'd ever hope to meet. We all deeply love and care for him. Send your love his way. Thank you."

Mastodon initially advised fans of their last-minute tour cancellation via social media, writing: "Mastodon regrets to inform fans that due to a critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family, their upcoming tour with Dinosaur Jr. will be cancelled. Mastodon would like to extend their sincerest thanks to their loyal fans as well as the fans of Dinosaur Jr. for their support and understanding at this time. The band hopes to make up these shows at a future time, but as of now, no plans for rescheduling have been set." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation 2018 In Review

Hit And Run Behind Mastodon Absence Mystery

Mastodon Kicking Off 2019 With New Tour

Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation

Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star

Mastodon And Dinosaur Jr Announce North American Tour

Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video

More Mastodon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- more 2018 in review

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion 2018 In Review

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album 2018 In Review

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour 2018 In Review

Panic! at the Disco Removed Member Amid Allegations 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All 2018 In Review

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle 2018 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter' 2018 In Review

Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman 2018 In Review

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film 2018 In Review

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues 2018 In Review

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Had Brain Surgery 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album 2018 In Review

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.