Steve Perry Addresses Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon 2018 In Review

Steve Perry Addresses Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon was a top 18 story of October 2018: Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has returned to music after a long absence and has already ruled out the idea of reuniting with his former band and has now reacted to the idea of working with a former bandmate.

Journey guitarist Neal Schon expressed his desire to work with Perry on a side project but when the singer was asked about it in a new interview, he said that he doesn't believe it is possible.

He told Rolling Stone, "I'm not sure that's possible without stirring up hopes of a reunion. Please listen to me. I left the band 31 f***ing years ago, my friend.

"You can still love someone, but not want to work with them. And if they only love you because they want to work with you, that doesn't feel good to me."





Related Stories

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance 2018 In Review

Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon

Steve Perry Hits The Top 10 With New Album

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

More Steve Perry News

Share this article



