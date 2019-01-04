Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour 2018 In Review Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour was a top 18 story of October 2018: The surviving original lineup of Static-X has announced their return with a brand new studio album and a special 20th anniversary tour for their acclaimed debut album "Wisconsin Death Trip". The band, featuring bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay, have assembled vocal performances and musical compositions left behind by late frontman Wayne Static, who passed away in 2014. The group recruited a number of high profile singers and friends to lend their vocal talents to the tracks that will appear on the new album, Project Regeneration, which will be released next spring. Tony Campos shared these details, "We have confirmed interest from our friends David Draiman, Ivan Moody, Al Jorgensen, Dez Fafara, Edsel Dope, Burton C Bell, and a few others. "Unfortunately, due to everyone's crazy schedules, it is a little early to know how things will shake out. We are more than confident that the album will have some incredible guest vocalists, but it should be noted that it is still too early to count anyone in 100%." The tour details are to be revealed in the coming weeks but the band says that they will be performing most of their debut album on the trek which will serve as memorial events to honor Wayne Static. Tony had this to say, "With the 20th anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip quickly approaching, it feels like the right time to pay our respects to the band, to Wayne, and to all the fans who have been with us right from the start. "We had a lot of material to work with... several demos that Wayne left behind, as well as some really great isolated vocal performances from some nearly finished songs. Together, we have been writing and crafting something very special!" The group has shared a new teaser that features clips from a brand new music video, as well as five new Static-X tracks - "Road To Hell", "Something Of My Own", "Terminator Oscillator", "Hollow" and "Disco Otsego" - along with a personal message from bassist Tony Campos about the inspiration behind Project Regeneration. Check it out here.

