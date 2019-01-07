Rob Zombie Rocks Beatles Classic With Marilyn Manson and Nikki Sixx

(hennemusic) Rob Zombie was joined by Marilyn Manson and Nikki Sixx to perform The Beatles classic, "Helter Skelter", at Ozzfest 2018 at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on New Year's Eve, and video from the event is streaming online.

"The one and only @NikkiSixx helped us bring in the New Year at LA Forum," Zombie tweeted after the show alongside a photo of the pair onstage.

Zombie and Manson released their own version of the 1986 track in sync with the launch of their summer tour of North America, and delivered their live debut of the tune on opening night in Detroit, MI.

The song's release helped Zombie deliver the No. 3 Rock News Story Of The Year as part of the 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards.

Zombie and Manson performed separately at the first-ever, special one-night edition of Ozzy's annual festival, which began in 1996; headlined by the Black Sabbath legend, the evening also featured sets by Korn's Jonathan Davis and Body Count featuring Ice-T. Watch video of the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute

Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Live Debut Helter Skelter Cover

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie And Zeuss Finishing Up New Album

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Release Tour Preview

Rob Zombie Preparing To Mix New Studio Album

Rob Zombie Releases Astro-Creep: 2000 Live Preview Video

Rob Zombie Releases Preview Video For New Box Set

More Rob Zombie News

Share this article



