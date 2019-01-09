Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell 2002 Solo Album To See Vinyl Debut

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell will release the vinyl debut of his 2002 solo project, "Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2", on February 8th.

The rocker's second studio set presents his original, double-album vision of the "Degradation Trip" record, of which a condensed version was originally issued six months earlier.

Co-produced by Cantrell and Jeff Tomei, the guitarist recorded the project during an extended, years-long hiatus by the Seattle band as lead singer Layne Staley battled with drug addiction issues.

The guitarist teamed up with Ozzy Osbourne/Black Label Society bassist - and future Metallica member - Robert Trujillo, and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin on the record, which was released two months after Staley's passing from an overdose on the same day as Nirvana's Kurt Cobain committed suicide. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Alice In Chains Sci-Fi Film Preview Released

Alice In Chains' React To Grammy Nomination

Alice In Chains Expand Rainier Fog Tour

Alice In Chains Add Dates To Rainer Fog Tour

Alice In Chains Announce New Spring Tour Plans

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Alice In Chains Stream 'Never Fade' Video Preview

Alice In Chains Stream 'Never Fade' Video Preview

Video Of Alice In Chains Unplugged Set Streaming Online

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article



