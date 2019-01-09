Megadeth Expand Album Reissue Series

(hennemusic) Megadeth will expand their ongoing reissue series next month with a pair of albums from the early 2000s. The band's ninth record, 2001's "The World Needs A Hero", and its follow-up, 2004's "The System Has Failed", will each include bonus material when they are released on February 15.

"The World Needs A Hero" was notable for being the band's last album with original bassist David Ellefson until his 2010 return to the lineup, while also marking the last of two records to feature drummer Jimmy DeGrasso and the only one to feature Al Pitrelli on lead guitar.

The set - which peaked at No. 16 on the US Billboard 200 while failing to achieve gold status in the country - has been newly-remastered by Ted Jensen (Guns N" Roses, Mastodon) and includes the rare live bonus track, "Coming Home", on the CD and digital versions

2004's "The System Has Failed" saw Dave Mustaine record the project with a series of session players - including former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland on lead guitar - while debuting and peaking at No. 18 on the Billboard 200.

Also newly-remastered by Ted Jensen, the reissue includes the rare live bonus tracks, "Time/Use The Man" and "Conjuring", on the CD and digital versions. Read more here.

