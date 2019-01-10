News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Def Leppard Announce Summer Tour Dates

01-10-2019
Def Leppard

(hennemusic) Def Leppard have announced dates for a summer tour of Canada. Joined by regular touring partners Tesla, the UK rockers will open a three-week, 11-show series in Halifax, NS on July 12.

A Rock Brigade Fan Club presale and VIP packages will go on sale Friday, January 11 at 10am local time, with genral public tickets available starting Friday, January 18 at 10am local time.

The group recently released a new greatest-hits collection entitled "The Story So Far - The Best Of Def Leppard." The package traces the band's singles and fan favorites from the third album, 1983's "Pyromania", to today, and includes a remix of the group's cover of David Essex's 1973 hit "Rock On", and recent take on Depeche Mode's 1989 single, "Personal Jesus." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Def Leppard Announce Summer Tour Dates

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Breaking America with 'Heartbreak' 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Def Leppard Release 'We All Need Christmas' Video

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019

Def Leppard Win Rock Hall Fan Vote

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover

More Def Leppard News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration- Rush Members To Make Special Appearance- Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection- more

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album- High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency- Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary- more

New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online- Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show- KISS Is Half A Cover Band Says Ace- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors- Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music-Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration

Rush Members To Make Special Appearance

Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection

Def Leppard Announce Summer Tour Dates

Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows Guests On John Dolmayan Album

Aerosmith To Rock Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Tedeschi Trucks Band Streaming New Song 'Hard Case'

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards

Behemoth Release Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica Video

Blues Music Awards Nominees Announced

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album

High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary

Queen's Brian May Streams NASA Inspired Solo Single

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.