Def Leppard Announce Summer Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Def Leppard have announced dates for a summer tour of Canada. Joined by regular touring partners Tesla, the UK rockers will open a three-week, 11-show series in Halifax, NS on July 12.

A Rock Brigade Fan Club presale and VIP packages will go on sale Friday, January 11 at 10am local time, with genral public tickets available starting Friday, January 18 at 10am local time.

The group recently released a new greatest-hits collection entitled "The Story So Far - The Best Of Def Leppard." The package traces the band's singles and fan favorites from the third album, 1983's "Pyromania", to today, and includes a remix of the group's cover of David Essex's 1973 hit "Rock On", and recent take on Depeche Mode's 1989 single, "Personal Jesus." See the dates here.

