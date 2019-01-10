|
Tedeschi Trucks Band Streaming New Song 'Hard Case'
01-10-2019
Tedeschi Trucks Band are streaming a brand new track called "Hard Case". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Signs", which is set to be released on February 15th.
Derek Trucks had this to say, "This is the first record we've made where, when I listen to it, it puts me in a specific place. It puts me in a zone and hits some raw nerves."
Susan Tedeschi added, "We are very lucky to do what we do, and we take responsibility for creating something positive to counter all the negativity. We all have to deal with tragic circumstances at times. As a musician, I feel it's my job to go out there, kick ass the best I can and offer inspiration." Listen to the song here.
Related Stories
Tedeschi Trucks Band Streaming New Song 'Hard Case'
The Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2018 Residency
Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi Reveal Favorite Blues Guitarists
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King Summer Tour
Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces 2018 Tour
Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack
Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Concert Film and Live Album
Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Summer Tour
More Tedeschi Trucks Band News