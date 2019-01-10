Tedeschi Trucks Band Streaming New Song 'Hard Case'

Tedeschi Trucks Band are streaming a brand new track called "Hard Case". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Signs", which is set to be released on February 15th.

Derek Trucks had this to say, "This is the first record we've made where, when I listen to it, it puts me in a specific place. It puts me in a zone and hits some raw nerves."

Susan Tedeschi added, "We are very lucky to do what we do, and we take responsibility for creating something positive to counter all the negativity. We all have to deal with tragic circumstances at times. As a musician, I feel it's my job to go out there, kick ass the best I can and offer inspiration." Listen to the song here.





