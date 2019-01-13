|
Dream Theater Streaming New Song 'Fall Into The Light'
Dream Theater are streaming their new single "Fall Into The Light." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Distance Over Time," which is set to hit stores on February 22nd.
Bassist John Myung had the following to say about the new track, which can be streamed here, "Fall Into The Light is about the quest towards enlightenment that exists in life.
"It is more about the underlying themes of life's journey and less about what happens once you get there. It is a song of introspection; about looking inside to find your individual happiness."
