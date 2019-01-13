News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Mastodon Go Behind The Scenes With New Video

01-13-2019
Mastodon

(hennemusic) Mastodon have shared a stream for the first part of a video recap of the band's ongoing tour in support of their 2017 studio album "Emperor Of Sand."

"As we gear up to jump back on the road, we wanted to share a little behind the scenes from our last tour," says the group. "Our good buddy, Danger Ehren, joined us on the road for a few days to capture the magic! Here's the first clip of Troy talking tour life as he works on his knuckle ball! Stay tuned for more! UK and Europe, we'll see you starting next week!"

The Atlanta rockers return to live action when they open a 5-week tour of the UK and Europe in Belfast, Northern Ireland on January 14. Promoters for the upcoming European shows will make a donation to three charities in memory of late Mastodon manager Nick John, who passed away from pancreatic cancer last September. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


