Ronnie Reno Retiring From Music After Over 60 Years Music icon Ronnie Reno has announced that he will be retiring at the end of this year, after spending over 60 years in the music industry. We were sent the following statement: "It's been a great run!" says Reno. "I've been truly blessed to get to travel around the world and make a living playing the music I love! I wouldn't change one minute of it...but the road just doesn't call me like it used to," he explains. "At this point in my life, my wife, Debby, and I are blessed to be active and healthy. So, we just want to take time to enjoy life, love on our grandchildren and do the things we've never had a chance to do," he says. "It's a bittersweet moment for this ole' road dog. I'm excited about the next chapter of my life, but I would be pleased if Reno's Old Time Music plays forever."

