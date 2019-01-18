|
Skyharbor Announce Sunshine Dust Tour
Skyharbor have announced that they will be hitting road in Europe this March for the Sunshine Dust Tour, named after their latest studio album.
The trek is set to kcik off on March 27th in Wiesbaden, DE at the Schlachthof and wrap up at the famous Underworld in London on April 23rd.
Guitarist Keshav Dhar had this to say, "We can't wait for what will be our first time playing in Europe since 2017 with Deftones.Our international performing career began here and we're very excited to bring the new album to stages all across the beautiful continent."
27-Mar-19 Wiesbaden Schlachthof
