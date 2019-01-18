Skyharbor Announce Sunshine Dust Tour

Skyharbor have announced that they will be hitting road in Europe this March for the Sunshine Dust Tour, named after their latest studio album.

The trek is set to kcik off on March 27th in Wiesbaden, DE at the Schlachthof and wrap up at the famous Underworld in London on April 23rd.

Guitarist Keshav Dhar had this to say, "We can't wait for what will be our first time playing in Europe since 2017 with Deftones.Our international performing career began here and we're very excited to bring the new album to stages all across the beautiful continent."

27-Mar-19 Wiesbaden Schlachthof

28-Mar-19 Munich Backstage

29-Mar-19 Budapest ROBOT

30-Mar-19 Cluj-Napoca Flying Circus

31-Mar-19 Bucharest Control Club

02-Apr-19 Vienna Viper Room

03-Apr-19 Prague Strahov 007

04-Apr-19 Aarau Kiff

05-Apr-19 Modena La Tenda

06-Apr-19 Milan Circolo Svolta

08-Apr-19 Madrid Nazca

09-Apr-19 Barcelona Bóveda

11-Apr-19 Düsseldorf The Tube

13-Apr-19 Copenhagen High Voltage

14-Apr-19 Oslo John Dee

17-Apr-19 Rotterdam Baroeg

18-Apr-19 Roeselare De Verlichte Geest

19-Apr-19 Paris Backstage By The Mill

21-Apr-19 Manchester Satan's Hollow

22-Apr-19 Nottingham Bodega

23-Apr-19 London Underworld





Related Stories

Skyharbor Release 'Dissent' Video

Skyharbor Streaming New Song 'Dim'

More Skyharbor News

Share this article



