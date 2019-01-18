News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Voivod Announce North American Tour

01-18-2019
Voivod

Voivod have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this spring in support of their new album "The Wake", which will be followed by European dates this summer.

The U.S. and Canadian tour will also feature sets from YOB and Amenra and will kick off on March 26th in Minneapolis, MN at Fine Line.

Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say,: "We are very proud to be part of the YOB-Voivod-Amenra North American tour in March and April 2019. It has been a couple of years since we toured USA, aside from a festival here and there."

North American Tour:
03-26 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
03-27 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
03-28 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
03-29 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
03-30 Toronto, ON - Phoenix
03-31 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
04-02 Portland, ME - Geno's
04-03 Boston, MA - Royale
04-04 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
04-05 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
04-06 Richmond, VA - Broadberry
04-07 Raleigh, NC - Kings
04-09 Knoxville, TN - Concourse
04-10 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
04-11 New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack's
04-12 Houston, TX - Warehouse
04-13 Austin, TX - Barracuda
04-14 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey


Voivod Announce North American Tour

