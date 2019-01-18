Voivod Announce North American Tour

Voivod have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this spring in support of their new album "The Wake", which will be followed by European dates this summer.

The U.S. and Canadian tour will also feature sets from YOB and Amenra and will kick off on March 26th in Minneapolis, MN at Fine Line.

Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say,: "We are very proud to be part of the YOB-Voivod-Amenra North American tour in March and April 2019. It has been a couple of years since we toured USA, aside from a festival here and there."



North American Tour:

03-26 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

03-27 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

03-28 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

03-29 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

03-30 Toronto, ON - Phoenix

03-31 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

04-02 Portland, ME - Geno's

04-03 Boston, MA - Royale

04-04 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

04-05 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

04-06 Richmond, VA - Broadberry

04-07 Raleigh, NC - Kings

04-09 Knoxville, TN - Concourse

04-10 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

04-11 New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack's

04-12 Houston, TX - Warehouse

04-13 Austin, TX - Barracuda

04-14 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey





Related Stories

Voivod Announce New Album 'The Wake'

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Early Voivod Albums Returning To Vinyl For First Time In 30 Years

More Voivod News

Share this article



