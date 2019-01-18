|
Voivod Announce North American Tour
Voivod have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this spring in support of their new album "The Wake", which will be followed by European dates this summer.
The U.S. and Canadian tour will also feature sets from YOB and Amenra and will kick off on March 26th in Minneapolis, MN at Fine Line.
Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say,: "We are very proud to be part of the YOB-Voivod-Amenra North American tour in March and April 2019. It has been a couple of years since we toured USA, aside from a festival here and there."
