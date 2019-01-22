Garth Brooks Reveals Fun Detail For Forthcoming Album

Country music megastar Garth Brooks made some news during his weekly Facebook Inside Studio G livecast last night (Jan 21) about his forthcoming studio album.

During the session (watch it here), Brooks revealed that he will be entitling the new album "Fun". He explained, "The title of the album was sparked because making it has been such a fun process to go through.

"Being able to go in and out of the studio while being on the tour, working with the same guys, it's been amazing. The album will be available this spring and I want the fans to just have fun with this, because that's what this has been."





