News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Garth Brooks Reveals Fun Detail For Forthcoming Album

01-22-2019
Garth Brooks

Country music megastar Garth Brooks made some news during his weekly Facebook Inside Studio G livecast last night (Jan 21) about his forthcoming studio album.

During the session (watch it here), Brooks revealed that he will be entitling the new album "Fun". He explained, "The title of the album was sparked because making it has been such a fun process to go through.

"Being able to go in and out of the studio while being on the tour, working with the same guys, it's been amazing. The album will be available this spring and I want the fans to just have fun with this, because that's what this has been."


Related Stories


Garth Brooks Reveals Fun Detail For Forthcoming Album

Garth Brooks Inducts Chris Janson Into Grand Ole Opry

Garth Brooks, Little Big Town Give 'Auld Lang Syne' Country Makeover

'Count on Country' Dedicated to Las Vegas Victims Streaming Online

Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy

Anderson East Offended By Garth Brooks' CMAs Lip-Sync

Garth Brooks Admits To Lip-Synced CMA Performance

Garth Brooks Donates Play Area To Children's Hospital

Garth Brooks Dedicates Emotional Performance to Las Vegas Victims

Garth Brooks Five Part Retrospective 'Anthology' Announced

More Garth Brooks News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary- Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill- more

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate- Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online- Rival Sons Streaming New Song- more

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance- Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance- Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP- more

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary

Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill

The Dave Matthews Band Announce North American Summer Tour

Pearl Jam Making Progress On New Studio Album

Temple Of The Dog's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

KISS Announce KISS Kruise 9

Garth Brooks Reveals Fun Detail For Forthcoming Album

Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup

Halestorm Announce North American Tour

Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Jacoozzi'

Brothers Osborne To Rock Late Night TV

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Rival Sons Streaming Brand New Song

Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.