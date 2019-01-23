Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers To Headline Sea.Hear.Now

Organizers of the Sea.Hear.Now Festival have announced headliners for the second annual event which is set to feature over 25 acts on three stages.

The 2019 installment will be taking place at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park on September 21st and 22nd with the full lineup still to be revealed.

So far organizers have disclosed that The Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers will be headlining and tickets went on sale this morning, Wednesday (Jan 23rd) here.





