Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Five Oscars

(hennemusic) Queen's biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", has been nominated for five Oscars - including Best Picture - at next month's 91st Academy Awards, which will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the ABC-TV network..



Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film - which follows Queen from their creation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - is a finalist for Best Picture, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Film Editing, and Best Actor for Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury.



The film will compete for Best Picture against "Black Panther", "BlacKkKlansman", "The Favourite", "Green Book", "Roma", "A Star Is Born" and "Vice."



Malek was nominated for Best Actor alongside Christian Bale ("Vice"), Bradley Cooper ("A Star Is Born"), Willem Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate") and Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book").



"Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the work of so many from the cast and crew who made all of this possible," tweeted Malek. "I have absolutely treasured playing Freddie Mercury and I am so profoundly humbled and thrilled to honor him this way." here.

