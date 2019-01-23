|
Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Five Oscars
(hennemusic) Queen's biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", has been nominated for five Oscars - including Best Picture - at next month's 91st Academy Awards, which will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the ABC-TV network..
