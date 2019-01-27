News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Sings Praises Of Greta Van Fleet and The Struts

01-27-2019
Def Leppard

As Def Leppard prepares for their long overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, frontman Joe Elliot was asked about younger bands that excite him and that he sees as the future of rock.

He told Loudwire, "There's only two that I'm aware of at the moment because I'm so busy doing my own thing. The only two bands I'm obsessed with right now are Greta Van Fleet and The Struts.

"Yeah, there's a raging argument about Greta Van Fleet and it's going to go on for years - they don't do themselves any favors when they say that they're not influenced by Led Zeppelin [laughs]. Wear it on your sleeve, baby! Greta Van Fleet, they're just making the music that Led Zeppelin won't make ever again.

"The Struts -they're like a compound of Freddie Mercury and Slade. It's powerful. You've got a frontman that's just so over the top - he's a joy to listen to because he's just such a frontman and that's what he's supposed to be. He put himself on a pedestal. He'll either knock you off or prop you up. He's got balls to get up there - I think he's a superstar. He really is.

"The huge difference to me as a teenager listening to a band like The Struts and maybe a teenager now listening to them is that I have the beauty of knowing that there's not going to be an album every year. It took them five years to follow up their first album. People latch onto that first album so much more because there's nothing else to latch onto.

"When I got into David Bowie, I could go back and find four other albums. That was only in a three year period and when I was coming up. All the bands that I pretty much grew up listening to, by the time I found them, it was their fourth album. Like the Struts now - you don't have albums to go back on but one."


