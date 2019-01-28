News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alice In Chains Announce New North American Tour Dates

01-28-2019
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains have announced dates for spring tour of Canada and some new U.S. dates that they will be playing in support of their latest album "Rainier Fog."

"We are thrilled to be taking the Rainier Fog tour to Canada and more US cities this April," says the band. The three-week series - which will begin in Vancouver, BC on April 10 (see dats below) - also includes a handful of US Midwest shows in Minneapolis, MN, Milwaukee, WI and Peoria, IL.

Ahead of the North American run, Alice In Chains will open their 2019 schedule with performances in New Zealand and Australia in March. See the dates and the ticket details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


