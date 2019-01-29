News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Label Society Announce Special Tour and Reissue

01-29-2019
Black Label Society

Black Label Society has also announced that they will be hitting the road for the 20 Years of Sonic Brewtality Tour with two shows in each market.

The tour will be launching to support the "reimaged" reissue of their 1999 debut "Sonic Brew" which will include two new bonus tracks, a full band/piano version of "Spoke In The Wheel" and an acoustic version of "Black Pearl."

Band leader Zakk Wylde had this to say, "The original recording back in 1997 was mastered with high volume, alcohol, and dance. We went in and worked off the existing performances and focused on the high volume and dance while replacing the booze with viagra and anabolic steroids."

He added, "I wanted to re-blend and re-choreograph this release to be the most brewtal and dance-tactic album since Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive" dominated the dance floor at Studio 54!"

The tour will include two shows in each market (the first night will feature the album played in full and the second will include songs from their entire career.

They have recruited Conan and The Atomic Bitchwax to support them on the trek which will be kicking off on April 24 at The Oriental Theater in Denver.

Apr-24 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater
Apr-25 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater
Apr-27 Dallas, TX Canton Hall
Apr-28 Dallas, TX Canton Hall
Apr-30 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
May-01 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
May-04 Jacksonville, FL Welcome To Rockville
May-06 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom
May-07 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom
May-11 Rockingham, NC Epicenter
May-14 Toronto, ON Opera House
May-15 Toronto, ON Opera House
May-17 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple
May-18 Clarksville, TN O'Connors
May-22 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre
May-23 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre


Related Stories


Black Label Society Announce Special Tour and Reissue

Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC

Motorhead Star Guests On Black Label Society's Lorina's New Album

More Black Label Society News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show- ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows- Lee Kerslake- more

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates- Tool's New Album Coming This Spring- The Circle- more

Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury- Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album- Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute To Bruce Corbitt (Rigor Mortis - Warbeast)- more

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group- Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam- Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show

ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows

Lee Kerslake Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Surprise

Classic Foreigner Concert Film Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray

Black Label Society Announce Special Tour and Reissue

Tremonti Release 'Throw Them To The Lions' Video

Deer Tick Release 'Bluesboy' Video

Limbs, The Plot In You, Like Moths To Flames, and Dayseeker Tour

Singled Out: A Page Unturned's Reflection

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness

Tool's New Album Coming This Spring Says Member

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Stream New Song

Rami Malek Wins Screen Actors Guild Award for Bohemian Rhapsody

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.