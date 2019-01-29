Black Label Society Announce Special Tour and Reissue

Black Label Society has also announced that they will be hitting the road for the 20 Years of Sonic Brewtality Tour with two shows in each market.

The tour will be launching to support the "reimaged" reissue of their 1999 debut "Sonic Brew" which will include two new bonus tracks, a full band/piano version of "Spoke In The Wheel" and an acoustic version of "Black Pearl."

Band leader Zakk Wylde had this to say, "The original recording back in 1997 was mastered with high volume, alcohol, and dance. We went in and worked off the existing performances and focused on the high volume and dance while replacing the booze with viagra and anabolic steroids."



He added, "I wanted to re-blend and re-choreograph this release to be the most brewtal and dance-tactic album since Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive" dominated the dance floor at Studio 54!"

The tour will include two shows in each market (the first night will feature the album played in full and the second will include songs from their entire career.

They have recruited Conan and The Atomic Bitchwax to support them on the trek which will be kicking off on April 24 at The Oriental Theater in Denver.

Apr-24 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater

Apr-25 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater

Apr-27 Dallas, TX Canton Hall

Apr-28 Dallas, TX Canton Hall

Apr-30 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

May-01 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

May-04 Jacksonville, FL Welcome To Rockville

May-06 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

May-07 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

May-11 Rockingham, NC Epicenter

May-14 Toronto, ON Opera House

May-15 Toronto, ON Opera House

May-17 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple

May-18 Clarksville, TN O'Connors

May-22 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

May-23 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre





Related Stories

Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC

Motorhead Star Guests On Black Label Society's Lorina's New Album

More Black Label Society News

Share this article



