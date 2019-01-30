Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Video Candlemass have released a brand new video for their track "Astorolus - The Great Octopus", which features a guest appearance from Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi. The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "The Door To Doom", which is scheduled to hit stores on February 22nd and marks the returning of original vocalist Johan Langquist Iommi had this to say,"Candlemass are a major force in Scandinavian heavy rock and have always acknowledged the influence we had on their music. They asked if I'd contribute to a track which sounded pretty good so I thought 'why not' ". Leif Edling added,"Here's the video for Astorolus. Monsters and Gods come in different shapes. The eternal wheel of birth and death portrayed in a cool video and great song. Talking about gods, the master himself, Tony Iommi is playing the solo here (part 1+2 out of 3). Immense feeling, wonderful tome, so much presence! Just incredible! Hats off to him for helping us out. A dream coming true! Looking forward to play it live on the tour with Ghost. We're rehearsing it right now. New stuff and the old classics. Can't wait to go out on this tour. Johan is back singing, "The Door to Doom" is getting brilliant reviews, the band is in great form... Will be a blast "! Watch the video here.

